FCA cracks down on illegal crypto ATMs

This is believed to be the first action of its type in the UK, according to detective sergeant Lindsey Brants of the force cyber team at West Yorkshire Police, who worked with the FCA on the move.

In a statement, Mark Steward, the FCA's executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: "Unregistered crypto ATMs operating in the UK are doing so illegally.

"We will continue to identify and disrupt unregistered crypto businesses operating in the UK."

The crypto ATMs machines allowed customers to buy or convert funds into crypto assets.

Steward said that all crypto asset businesses needed to register with the FCA for anti-money laundering purposes.

At present, no crypto ATM operators have FCA registration.

The FCA issued a warning to all operators on 11 March 2022 on the consequences of failing to legally register, and at the time said it was "concerned" about the misconduct occurring.

Controlling sales and transactions of crypto assets was more challenging since the asset is already "currently unregulated and high-risk" according to Steward, and said people should be "prepared to lose all your money if you invest in them".

The UK Treasury set out its plans to regulate the assets earlier this month as the UK moves to become "a robust world-first regime for crypto lending".

But the businesses dealing in crypto have a long way to go to meet the FCA's standards, according to the organisation.

Back in January, the FCA said that 85% of crypto firms failed to meet regulatory requirements, the most significant withdrawal or failure rate it had seen when taking on a new remit.