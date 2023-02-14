FCA cracks down on illegal crypto ATMs

First in the UK

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
At present, no crypto ATM operators currently have FCA registration.
Image:

At present, no crypto ATM operators currently have FCA registration.

The Financial Conduct Authority has carried out a joint raid on illegally operated crypto ATMs in Leeds with the West Yorkshire Police’s Digital Intelligence and Investigation Unit, entering and inspecting several sights in the city.

This is believed to be the first action of its type in the UK, according to detective sergeant Lindsey Brants of the force cyber team at West Yorkshire Police, who worked with the FCA on the move.

In a statement, Mark Steward, the FCA's executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: "Unregistered crypto ATMs operating in the UK are doing so illegally.

"We will continue to identify and disrupt unregistered crypto businesses operating in the UK."

Baby steps of crypto regulation not enough to spur asset management interest

The crypto ATMs machines allowed customers to buy or convert funds into crypto assets.

Steward said that all crypto asset businesses needed to register with the FCA for anti-money laundering purposes.

At present, no crypto ATM operators have FCA registration.

The FCA issued a warning to all operators on 11 March 2022 on the consequences of failing to legally register, and at the time said it was "concerned" about the misconduct occurring.

Controlling sales and transactions of crypto assets was more challenging since the asset is already "currently unregulated and high-risk" according to Steward, and said people should be "prepared to lose all your money if you invest in them".

The UK Treasury set out its plans to regulate the assets earlier this month as the UK moves to become "a robust world-first regime for crypto lending".

But the businesses dealing in crypto have a long way to go to meet the FCA's standards, according to the organisation.

Back in January, the FCA said that 85% of crypto firms failed to meet regulatory requirements, the most significant withdrawal or failure rate it had seen when taking on a new remit.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Nikko AM appoints first sustainable investment team

Pictet AM launches fund investing in a regenerative economy

More on UK

The pace of wage growth exceeded the 6.5% economists had predicted, and the increase for the preceding quarter was revised by 0.1% to 6.5%.
UK

UK wages grow faster than expected in the last quarter of 2022

Pressure on the Bank of England

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 February 2023 • 2 min read
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "The fact the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year, as well as avoiding a recession, shows our economy is more resilient than many feared.
UK

UK narrowly avoids recession but 'flatlining' economy raises concerns

GDP fell by 0.5% in November

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 February 2023 • 2 min read
“We need to stay the course, and in my view the next step in Bank rate is still more likely to be another hike than a cut or hold”.
UK

BoE's Mann: Bank rate has further to rise

Catherine Mann

Laura Miller
clock 07 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Underperforming markets push distribution staff to doors as bonuses dwindle

14 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

French regulator to ban fossil fuels from Article 9 funds in landmark move

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

UK wages grow faster than expected in the last quarter of 2022

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA cracks down on illegal crypto ATMs

14 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Polar Capital Global Financials trust co-manager and chair step down

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

abrdn China trust NAV plummets 37%

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot