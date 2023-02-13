Investment manager of International Biotech trust gives termination notice

Lead portfolio managers Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski have expressed their willingness to continue as joint lead managers “in a different capacity”.

Unless agreed otherwise, the termination will take effect on 9 February 2024, although it could happen earlier if IBT finds a suitable alternative.

The board has instructed advisers to review the fund's options to ensure continuity.

While this process continues, there will be no change to the management setup. Lead portfolio managers Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski have expressed their willingness to continue as joint lead managers "in a different capacity".

Craig and Poszepczynski will continue to manage the quoted portfolio (90% of net assets) and Kate Bingham and Houman Ashrafian, managing partners of SV Health, will continue to manage the unquoted assets (10% of net assets).

Among the options the IBT board is exploring, one is the appointment of a new investment management business to manage the trust, which could see the current lead managers moving to the new firm. It has not ruled out other options.

Despite the termination of the current agreement, it is intended that SV Health will continue to manage the trust's unquoted portfolio in exchange for a performance fee.

Kate Cornish-Bowden, chair of IBT, said: "IBT has worked with the SV Health business since 2001 and we would like to thank the team for their successful management of the company over that period.

"In the near term the board will consult major shareholders regarding the company's future, and in due course we look forward to updating shareholders on specific proposals."

Bingham commented: "We will be working with the board of IBT to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months and look forward to a continued relationship with IBT as an investor in SV Health's venture and crossover funds."

In a research note, Numis said that given the board's intention to maintain the trust's exposure to the sector for the long-term, "the likeliest outcome appears to be a shift to a different management group, potentially with Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski depending upon where they ultimately settle".

"We would expect significant interest from management groups to pitch given the £294m market cap and £298m net assets," the broker wrote.

Meanwhile, Winterflood analysts wrote that while the termination is an "unexpected development", the relative size of IBT compared with SV Health's overall assets is "naturally subject" to strategic evaluation.

"In our view, it is a positive that this seems to be an amicable divorce, with potential continuity in terms of lead portfolio managers and an ongoing relationship with SV Health," they wrote.

"We reserve judgement on the long-term impact until alternative arrangements have been proposed, but we appreciate that shareholders may not be pleased to see Biotech's inherent portfolio volatility replicated in the boardroom."

Kate Bingham has been involved in the trust since 2001, while lead managers Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski were appointed in 2006 and 2013 respectively.

According to the Association of Investment Companies, IBT has seen its share price total return rise by 33.1% in the last three years, while its NAV total return is up by 22.2%.

This compares to the Biotechnology & Healthcare AIC sector's share price total return of -1.8% and NAV total return of 11.9%.

Shares in International Biotechnology were up 1.1% to 728.161p each late Monday morning, according to data from MarketWatch.