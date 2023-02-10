VanEck launches uranium and nuclear sector ETF

Listed on London Stock Exchange

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The ETF tracks the MarketVector Global Uranium and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure index, which also includes listed funds that track the spot price of uranium or invest in physical uranium.
Image:

The ETF tracks the MarketVector Global Uranium and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure index, which also includes listed funds that track the spot price of uranium or invest in physical uranium.

VanEck has launched a new ETF offering investors access to the uranium and nuclear sector.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear Technologies UCITS ETF has listed on the London Stock Exchange and will provide investors with exposure to companies that are active in the uranium and nuclear technologies and services sectors.

It tracks the MarketVector Global Uranium and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure index, which also includes listed funds that track the spot price of uranium or invest in physical uranium. 

Due to the lack of liquid pure-play companies in the nuclear energy segment, the ETF is currently also invested in companies whose sales of uranium and nuclear energy equipment account for less than 50% of total sales.

The firm said that, in the future, it plans to invest only in the shares of companies that generate the majority of their sales through uranium or nuclear energy infrastructure. 

VanEck launches new circular economy ETF

These could include companies involved in the construction or maintenance of nuclear power facilities or that provide technologies and services to the nuclear power industry. 

It may also include shares of companies involved in the development and commercialisation of nuclear fusion, molten salt reactors and other emerging nuclear technologies.

Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe, noted uranium's recently regained significant relevance as a low-carbon energy source. 

VanEck launches bionic engineering ETF

"In view of recent geopolitical developments and the debate on the independence of the European energy supply, nuclear power as an energy source and uranium as a raw material are becoming increasingly important," he said. 

"This future technology, as well as new approaches such as liquid salt reactors, could make a very large contribution to our energy supply in the medium and long term."

The ETF excludes companies that have committed "very serious" violations of social norms, engage in the sale of controversial weapons or exceed certain sales thresholds sectors such as fossil fuels, VanEck said.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Boutique investor Snowball appoints ex-Goldman and 3i Sean Farrell CIO

Third Point Investors returns to positive territory in Q4 but lags behind benchmark

More on ETFs

The Borsa Istanbul closed yesterday for the first time in 24 years
ETFs

HSBC AM Turkey ETF suspends trading following earthquake

Borsa Istanbul suspended

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 February 2023 • 1 min read
The ETF follows a trajectory of a 7% absolute carbon emissions reduction on an annual basis
ETFs

Amundi unveils climate-focused Euro corporate bond ETF

Paris Aligned Benchmark

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 January 2023 • 1 min read
Data came from a survey by HanETF of 1,097 retail investors
ETFs

Thematic ETFs increasingly gain popularity amongst retail investors

42% investors use thematics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage 'under pressure' due to stretched private assets exposure

09 February 2023 • 5 min read
02

UK narrowly avoids recession but 'flatlining' economy raises concerns

10 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

FCA releases further proposals for sustainability reform

10 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

Deep Dive: Experts predict all forms of energy will be 'winners' in the next decade

10 February 2023 • 5 min read
05

BoE's Bailey predicts 'powerful downward forces' will rein inflation in

09 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Shell directors sued over 'flawed' climate plan in pioneering shareholder-led legal action

09 February 2023 • 5 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot