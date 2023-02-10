VanEck launches uranium and nuclear sector ETF

The ETF tracks the MarketVector Global Uranium and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure index, which also includes listed funds that track the spot price of uranium or invest in physical uranium.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear Technologies UCITS ETF has listed on the London Stock Exchange and will provide investors with exposure to companies that are active in the uranium and nuclear technologies and services sectors.

Due to the lack of liquid pure-play companies in the nuclear energy segment, the ETF is currently also invested in companies whose sales of uranium and nuclear energy equipment account for less than 50% of total sales.

The firm said that, in the future, it plans to invest only in the shares of companies that generate the majority of their sales through uranium or nuclear energy infrastructure.

These could include companies involved in the construction or maintenance of nuclear power facilities or that provide technologies and services to the nuclear power industry.

It may also include shares of companies involved in the development and commercialisation of nuclear fusion, molten salt reactors and other emerging nuclear technologies.

Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe, noted uranium's recently regained significant relevance as a low-carbon energy source.

"In view of recent geopolitical developments and the debate on the independence of the European energy supply, nuclear power as an energy source and uranium as a raw material are becoming increasingly important," he said.

"This future technology, as well as new approaches such as liquid salt reactors, could make a very large contribution to our energy supply in the medium and long term."

The ETF excludes companies that have committed "very serious" violations of social norms, engage in the sale of controversial weapons or exceed certain sales thresholds sectors such as fossil fuels, VanEck said.