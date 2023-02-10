Boutique investor Snowball appoints ex-Goldman and 3i Sean Farrell CIO

Former CIO moves to the board

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Sean Farrell (pictured) joined the firm as an investment director in September 2022.
Sean Farrell (pictured) joined the firm as an investment director in September 2022.

Investment boutique Snowball Impact Management has appointed Sean Farrell as its new chief investment officer.

Farrell joined the team as an investment director in September 2022. He is an alumnus of 3i, TDR Capital, TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs. 

He most recently co-founded boutique investment and advisory firm Nephin Capital following a seven-year stint as global head of private markets for Partners Capital. 

Overall, Farrell has over 20 years of experience in private and public markets investing and portfolio construction, both directly and through fund manager selection.

He succeeded Peter Baxter, who will move into a non-executive director role, having joined Snowball at its inception in 2016. Baxter will chair Snowball's impact investment committee.

LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager for MPS team

Snowball CEO Daniela Barone Soares said: "Peter has been instrumental in the Snowball success story so far. In his new role as NED, we will continue to benefit from Peter's wisdom and his deep mainstream asset management experience. 

"We are delighted to have someone of Sean's calibre ready to step into Peter's big shoes."

Also joining the firm's board as a non-executive director is Danielle Walker-Palmour, founding director of Friends Provident Foundation, an independent charity dedicated to creating a fair and sustainable economy.

Finally, Christine Chang has joined the investment committee. She previously worked for Big Society Capital, where she was a member of the executive and investment committees and led the design and delivery of client investment products.

