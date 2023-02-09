Rathbones chair appointed to board of Beazley

Will be chair designate

Eve Maddock-Jones
1 min read
Clive Bannister, the current chair of Rathbones, has been named as the incoming chair of Beazley.
The current chair of Rathbones and former Phoenix Group CEO, Clive Bannister, has been named as the next chair for insurance firm Beazley.

Bannister is expected to begin the role at Beazley upon conclusion of the groups annual general meeting on 25 April. 

The announcements followed news that David Roberts was standing down as chair in October to become chair of the court of the Bank of England.

Christine LaSala subsequently took up the role as interim chair.

In a statement Beazley said the new CEO would "bring a wealth of strategic, commercial, and significant transformational experience to the board".

 

