Invesco CEO Marty Flanagan to retire

The group's senior managing director and head of the Americas Andrew Schlossberg will take over from Flanagan at that time.

Schlossberg joined Invesco in 2001, during which time he held several roles in the company, including senior managing director, head of EMEA and chair of the board of Invesco UK.

The outgoing CEO will also step down from the board at the end of his tenure, but will be chair emeritus through 2024.

In a statement, the firm's chair G. Richard Wagoner said Flanagan had had "relentless focus" when it came to understanding and meeting clients' needs, all while growing the business.

Under his tenure, Invesco's assets under management swelled from $400bn to $1.4trn.

"The board and I are extremely appreciative of Marty's many significant achievements during his 18 years at Invesco, which will have an enduring impact on the firm's long-term success," Wagoner said.

On the incoming CEO, Flanagan said he had worked alongside Schlossberg throughout his career and found him to be "an exceptional leader who is highly focused on delivering the best possible experience for our clients.

"I have every confidence that Andrew and the executive leadership team will build on our strong momentum to take the business forward".