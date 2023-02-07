Unicorn AIM VCT raises £15m in one day

The VCT's original fundraising was in November 2001 and it had assets of over £220m at the end of 2022.

On 25 January, the Unicorn AIM VCT launched an offer to raise up to £10m as it saw "further appetite", despite seeing a £150m decline in its assets under management during its last financial year. Of that decline, £71.7m was return to shareholders via ordinary and special dividends.

The largest AIM focused VCT opened for applications at 9am on 6 February and had a £5m over-allotment facility. The offer was set to close on 30 March, or earlier if fully subscribed, or subject to the board's discretion.

But both the initial offer of £10m and the £5m over-allotment facility that opened up later in the day were sold out by close of business.

Unicorn AIM VCT seeks to raise £10m after difficult year for sector

All VCTs from the 2022/23 tax year are now open, or have already filled, with total capacity this tax year to £1.3bn, Wealth Club said today (7 February).

With two months left until the end of the VCT season, £661.9m has been committed by investors so far.

During the 2021/22 tax year, the total amount available to investors was £1.3bn, and the total amount raised stood at £1.1bn.

Alex Davies CEO and founder of Wealth Club said: "The total capacity never gets fully used. I think the question really is, will this year be as big as last?"

"With Ukraine etc there has been a huge amount of economic uncertainty which has certainly slowed peoples' appetite to invest, that said VCT sales have still been phenomenal although slightly down on last year," he said.

"My hunch is that come March and April, people will still have large tax bills for the year and decide they want to invest in VCTs, just a bit later than usual. So this year could end up being similar to last."