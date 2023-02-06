abrdn CIO for multi-asset solutions exits after four years

A spokesperson at abrdn said that Forest has stepped down from his role to “pursue other opportunities in the next phase of his career”.

Forest joined the Edinburgh-based asset manager in February 2019 after nearly eight years at Schroders to succeed the previous multi-asset boss Guy Stern. He managed a team of 147 people managing more than £180bn of assets and liabilities.

A spokesperson said that Forest has stepped down from his role to "pursue other opportunities in the next phase of his career".

The moves comes amid a strategic review into the processes behind the multi-asset solutions business "to streamline and simplify procedures", currently being carried out by abrdn's global head of alternatives Russell Barlow.

abrdn undertakes series of fund mergers following 'comprehensive review'

The Global Absolute Return strategy (GARS), managed by the multi-asset team, has failed to meet expectations in recent years. Once the largest fund in the UK, it currently runs £1.2bn in assets, having peaked at £20bn in 2018.

Over the last three years, the fund has lost 9.4%, according to data from FE fundinfo, while the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector has gained 6.3% over the same period.

Forest was not named manager of GARS and has not been involved in running the strategy for over two years, the firm said. The management of the fund, which adopts a team-based approach, will remain unchanged by Forest's departure.

"We would like to thank Aymeric for the contribution he has made to the company over the years and wish him well for the future," a spokesperson said.

Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023

In August last year, abrdn said it had reviewed around 550 funds and "concluded that 20% with an AUM of approximately £7bn were subscale, inefficient or not aligned with our core strengths".

As part of the abrdn's "comprehensive review" of its fund range, the firm has merged four funds funds, effective 24 February.

Last week, it was announced that Peter Brenner, currently chief investment officer at pensions giant APG Asset Management, would be appointed to the post of chief investment officer from May this year.