Aviva Investors presses portfolio firms to deliver 'robust and viable' climate transition plans

The investor has called on companies in its portfolio to publish "robust and viable" climate transition plans in 2023, as the asset manager today set out accelerating the low carbon transition, reversing nature loss, and tackling the cost of living crisis as its three core stewardship priorities for the coming year.

In its annual letter to the chairpersons of the 1,600 firms in its portfolio today, the £232bn asset manager warned against sacrificing long-term sustainability goals in response to near-term challenges posed by energy shocks, supply chain disruption, elevated inflation, and the risk of recession, as it called for a step-change in corporate action on climate and biodiversity this year.

Aviva Investors, which is itself targeting net zero emissions across is business and investment portfolio by 2040, said it aimed to shape change at companies in which it is a shareholder or bondholder, and threatened to divest altogether from firms which consistently fail to meet its requirements.

Specifically, chief executive Mark Versey said in the letter that Aviva Investors now expects its portfolio companies to develop and publish climate transition plans "that will support the decarbonisation of economies in a socially just and inclusive manner", in line with the UK Transition Taskforce Disclosure Framework and the guidance set out by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

These transition plans should cover how firms plan to align their business models, financial planning, risk planning, government engagement, and incentives and remuneration with their efforts to decarbonise, according to the letter.

Moreover, Versey explained that following the adoption of the UN Global Biodiversity Framework in Montreal last year, Aviva Investors expected its portfolio companies to begin reporting "within a reasonable timeframe" in line with the risk reporting guidelines produced by the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) which are due to be finalised this year.

"In preparation for reporting against the framework, companies should undertake the TNFD recommended business model assessment process, referred to as LEAP," Versey wrote.

Company boards and individual directors deemed to be moving too slowly against Aviva Investors' 2023 priorities will be held accountable by the asset manager, according to Versey.

It follows Aviva Investors' introduction of a 1.5C-aligned engagement programme in 2021, which targeted 30 of the world's biggest carbon emitters and threatened an ultimate sanction of divestment if its expectations are not met over the next one to three years.

"Events over the past year have forced us all to revaluate and adjust near-term priorities to navigate the lingering reverberations from the pandemic and the political, social and economic turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine," wrote Versey.

"However, as we develop strategies to counter energy shocks, supply chain disruptions, elevated inflation, and the risk of recession, it is imperative that tactical responses today do not undermine the delivery of critical longer-term sustainability objectives. These potential conflicts could arise in various ways, including securing reliable energy sources by locking in high-carbon capacity or protecting profit margins by inadvertently damaging the long-term viability of supply chains."

"Investors, companies, governments and civil society must maintain a transparent and constructive dialogue to chart a path through the current challenges," he continued. "At the same time, there can be no wavering from our collective commitment to build a sustainable future, recognising the long-term success of companies is inextricably linked to a thriving planet and society."