US unemployment falls to 3.4% as surprise 517,000 jobs added in January

This is up from the 223,000 increase in non-farm payrolls seen in December. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast 185,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate to rise to 3.6%.

However, Labor Department figures showed the unemployment rate ticked down slightly to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969, from 3.5% in December.

Average hourly earnings meanwhile rose 0.3% on the month, in consensus with expectations, against a 0.3% gain in December.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, described the figures as "monstrous" and noted that such strong jobs growth makes it difficult to see the Federal Reserve stop raising rates and "entertain ideas of rate cuts".

Fed continues to shrink rate rises with 25 basis points move

"The market is going to go through a rollercoaster ride as it tries to decide if this is good or bad news," she said. "For now, though, it looks like the US economy is doing absolutely fine."

Earlier this week, the Fed raised interest rates a quarter of a percentage point, significantly less aggressive than the 50 basis points markets have become accustomed to. According to Quilter CIO Marcus Brookes, this suggested the end of the hiking cycle was drawing nearer.

"Another jobs report is due ahead of the next Fed interest rate decision, so there is time yet for some weakness to become apparent. However, if inflation remains stubborn and the jobs market can maintain its strength, then further rate rises cannot be ruled out," he said.