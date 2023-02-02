Fed continues to shrink rate rises with 25 basis points move

This puts interest rates at 4.65%, the highest level since September 2007.

Markets reacted positively to the news though, with the S&P 500 climbing just over 1% after the rates rise was announced and have stayed up, according to Refinitiv data.

The vote was unanimous from the Fed board, which also signalled that there could be further interest rate increases to come in order to bring inflation back under control.

Yellen predicts US inflation will be lower next year

However, markets are reading the news differently, as Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard, said only one more hike is being priced in.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, agreed with him, saying "the Fed has delivered a reality check to markets", as until inflation has decelerated there is still a long tightening journey ahead, which she thinks "will take policy rates to at least 5% and likely higher".

Economists have speculated about how much further and longer the central bank would push up interest rates, with the International Monetary Fund willing it not wind down on its hiking cycle too soon.

Recent US economic data had "surprised to the downside in recent weeks", Daniele Antonucci chief economist at Quintet Private Bank said, with near record level job openings suggesting that the tighter financial conditions engineered by the Fed are beginning to filter through to the real economy.

According to Temple, all of this combined means markets "remain too dovish regarding how high rates will go and how long they will stay there," he said.

"The more markets resist the Fed, the tighter conditions will have to be to tame inflation."