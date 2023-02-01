Treasury sets out plans to regulate crypto

Cryptocurrency exchanges will be responsible for safely facilitating transitions and keeping customers' assets secure.

In a statement released today (1 February) the government body said the plans will provide "clarity to consumers and businesses" on the speculative asset.

Under the plans, crypto platforms would become responsible for defining the demands that a currency must meet before being admitted for trading.

The exchanges will also be responsible for safely facilitating transitions and keeping customers' assets secure.

This would be "a robust world-first regime for crypto lending", the Treasury said, although all proposals will be submitted to a consultation first.

The consultation will close on 30 April 2023, after which, the government will consider feedback and work to set out its consultation response.

Once the legislation is laid out, the Financial Conduct Authority will consult on its rules for the sector.

While the paper is reviewed, the Treasury said it is introducing a time limited exemption to allow cryptoasset firms to issue commercials while the broader regime is defined, despite a recent crackdown on misleading adverts.

Additionally, crypto companies which are registered with the FCA for anti-money laundering purposes will also be allowed to issue their own advertisements during the interim period.

In the notice, the Treasury described cryptocurrencies as a "relatively new, diverse and constantly evolving class of assets" that had both "a range of potential benefits" as well as "posing risks to the consumer".

According to the Treasury, its plans will help mitigate the most significant risk while "harnessing the advantages" of crypto technology, enabling "new and exciting sector to safely flourish and grow, boosting jobs and investment", seeking to control and benefit from the space.

It claimed the plans would position the UK as a "safe jurisdiction for crypto asset activity to take place, fostering innovation and providing firms clarity over the planned regulatory framework".

This has been a goal of prime minster Rishi Sunak since he was Boris Johnson's chancellor, when he proposed an NFT to help make the UK a global cryptoasset hub.

The regulation comes after a whirlwind year for the asset class which was dominated by the bankruptcy of crypto platform FTX.

At the time Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for financial stability of the Bank of England, declared that the central bank needed to start controlling this part of the market before a "systemic problem" arose.

The Treasury nodded to this recent volatility, stating that "a number of recent failures have exposed the structural vulnerability of some business models" in what it called an "emerging technology market".