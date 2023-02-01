UK firms brace for fresh activist attacks

Eve Maddock-Jones
Lazard's annual review of Shareholder Activism study
Lazard's annual review of Shareholder Activism study

UK businesses are preparing for a renewed round of investor activism in 2023 after data from Lazard showed the highest levels of new campaigns since 2018.

Lazard's annual review of Shareholder Activism looks at key trends in activism and found that in 2022 there were 235 new initiatives across the world last year.

This was a 36% increase on 2021 and bucked the declining trend that had been going on since 2018.

Bloomberg gender study shows there is room to improve

The data showed that each quarter in 2022 had a year-on-year material increase in new campaign activity, with a record breaking Q1 in new activity at 73 initiatives.

Technology experiences a higher amount of campaigns overall, taking 21% of the pie. This was a significant jump from the 14% average from 2019 to 2021.

Within this, software, services and internet the most targeted subsectors.

Second was industrials, with 19% of the overall activity, a decline on the 24% three-year average.

The least protested area was telecoms and media, each the target of 3% of the shareholder activtism.

From a country-by-country level the UK was a hotspot for active campaigners, with 60 new movements launched in 2022, the most ever for the region in a single year.

This saw the UK continue to hold the top spot for activists in Europe, accounting for 38% of all targets in the region last year.

 

