abrdn forays into student accommodation with new platform

MYS Student Living, a joint venture with David Mathewson and Murdo Mcilhagger, will offer "values-led" purpose-built student accommodation.

The objectives of the platform are to source and acquire properties; provide operational services; and oversee property management activities.

The scheme will involve more than 200 residential properties, spread across 11 countries.

abrdn believes investing in this area of the residential real estate market will deliver income "along with the ability to create enhanced value from under-managed assets".

MYS is targeting a B-Corp status, and abrdn has also said the accommodation on the platform will be energy-efficient and offer community space.

Neil Slater head of real assets at abrdn said purpose-built student accommodation is "an interesting and growing segment of the residential market offering income-driven returns and the ability to create a sustainable and values-led investment opportunity".

David Mathewson, joint managing director of MYS commented: "Both abrdn and MYS are focused on delivering assets with best- in-class ESG credentials that fulfil the clear and growing needs of both students and universities.

"The ambition is to provide investors with strong and dependable returns while creating the user-friendly, sustainable, low-carbon student housing of the future."