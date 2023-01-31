Marlborough promotes Sheldon MacDonald to CIO

Nicholas Cooling started at Marlborough in 1991 as a fund manager. Throughout his career, he organised the company's investment processes which led to a "significant expansion" of the business. He has been CIO since 2019 and will work closely with MacDonald until he retires in May.

MacDonald joined the firm in October 2021, and prior to this he worked for Liontrust and Architas.

Liontrust appoints Hymans Robertson and Defaqto for multi-asset range

In his new role, he will have overall responsibility for the 19 funds within the IFSL Marlborough range, 15 of which are single strategy and four of which are multi-asset. Along with this, he will be responsible for the Irish-domiciled multi-asset funds and the Guernsey international range.

MacDonald, who joins the company's board, will report to CEO Richard Goodall.

Goodall said that MacDonald was a "consummate investment professional, who combines a wealth of experience with the all-important ‘can do' attitude".

The CEO added that there was a "huge opportunity" to work with adviser businesses who "share our entrepreneurial vision".

Legal & General chief executive Nigel Wilson to retire

The new CIO said he was "very excited to be taking on this new challenge".

"This is a fascinating time in the markets and the current volatility is creating very interesting opportunities," he added. "While this will be an unsettling period for many of our investment clients, we are absolutely committed to ensuring that we continue to achieve first-class outcomes on their behalf."

MacDonald's appointment has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.