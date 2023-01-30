In its 9 January response the FCA acknowledged that "uncertainties and assumptions" were present in the cost benefit analysis (CBA) associated with its proposals.

The Sub-Committee, responsible for examining FCA proposals, wrote to the regulator last month requesting clarification on some elements of the SDR.

A key question referred to how the FCA calculated "two-thirds" of funds would likely need to change their marketing because of the new rules.

The FCA letter read: "We do not yet know what proportion of funds will be adapted to meet the qualifying criteria, and what proportion will choose instead to change their marketing, so for the purposes of the CBA we made assumptions.

"The ‘two thirds' figure in the published CBA was derived by dividing equally between products that a) if adapted, could qualify for and choose to use a label; b) those that could qualify, if adapted, but choose not to use a label; c) those that will not qualify for a label.

"As we note in the CBA, this is necessarily an assumption, and we welcome views during the consultation on whether it is reasonable."

Responding to the concerns raised, Sub-Committee chair Harriett Baldwin has today (30 January) shared the Sub-Committee's own plans to review the impact of reforms within the sector.

She stated: "The Financial Conduct Authority states that one third of investment funds would not qualify, one third would not apply for regulation under their new sustainability labelling proposals, and another third will qualify and apply.

"It is not clear what methodology the regulator has used to come to these suspiciously round figures, and if they have fully considered the consequences of their proposals for sustainable investing. That is why we will be conducting further work in this area soon."

Other concerns the committee raised included the monitoring and enforcement of the proposed rules, calling into question whether the FCA has the "sufficient expertise" to be doing so at all.

Likewise, sticking points exist over whether the reforms could reduce consumer choice, reduce total sustainable investment in the UK, lead to an increase in fees for labelled funds and create difficulties for both UK and international funds to operate in overseas markets.

In its response, the FCA said: "We do not expect a decline in sustainable investing following the introduction of our proposed rules."

An FCA spokesperson also replied to Sustainable Investment's request for comment: "We welcomed comments both on our proposals for sustainable investing and our view of the costs and benefits. We also provided the committee with more detail on the assumptions we used.

"We received a large number of responses and are currently carefully considering these. We will publish a final response later in the year."

The FCA's SDR consultation has now closed and final rules are expected to be published by the end of the first half of 2023.

This piece was originally published on Investment Week's sister publication Sustainable-Investment.com.