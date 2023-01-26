VCT investment increases 68% to £1.1bn

HRMC figures published today revealed that the number of VCTs raising funds had only increased from 40 to 46, meaning the great increase had flowed into a concentrated market.

Meanwhile, the number of VCTs managing funds has decreased from 57 to 52.

The data also found that 83% of investors invest under £50,000 in VCT funds, with the average for 2020-2021 being about £33,000.

New data from 2020-2021 also revealed that VCT investors claimed income tax relief on £640m of investment, an increase of 10%, while the number of VCT investors who claimed the relief rose by 9% to 19,475.

Alex Davies, CEO and founder of Wealth Club, said the figures indicated that VCTs "are really edging into the mainstream", arguing that they were "packed with some of the fastest growing and most exciting early stage UK businesses".

He added: "These numbers are really promising for the British economy and investors alike and really demonstrate the success of the scheme. Despite economic uncertainty, demand for VCTs in the current tax year is also holding up and we expect it to be another bumper year."