Guinness rebrands Best of China fund

Now Guinness Greater China fund

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The fund will continue to be managed by Sharukh Malik and Edmund Harriss
Image:

The fund will continue to be managed by Sharukh Malik and Edmund Harriss

Guinness Global Investors has rebranded the firm’s Best of China fund to the Guinness Greater China fund.

The firm said the fund had been renamed "in order to better reflect the fund's focus on stocks across China", investing in companies with exposure to the development and growth of the Greater China region.

It will continue to be managed by Sharukh Malik and Edmund Harriss and maintain the same investment process, philosophy and benchmark, which is the MSCI Golden Dragon index.

The ongoing charges figure will also remain the same at 0.89%.

Malik said: "The new name for our fund describes more clearly the breadth of our investment universe. Over the next twenty years the China story is likely to be shaped by its rising middle class, its move up the value chain and the shift towards renewable energy.

"The country is now emerging from covid and we expect to see a significant recovery in economic activity. In our view, China is trading at very reasonable valuations, especially for the high quality and profitable stocks we target."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Capital Group reveals new CEO as part of senior leadership transition

VCT investment increases 68% to £1.1bn

More on Asia

What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Rabbit?
Asia

What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Rabbit?

Celebrating Lunar New Year

Investment Week
clock 23 January 2023 • 1 min read
Rene Buehlmann (pictures) of abrdn
Asia

China hopes that the Year of the Rabbit will bring luck and the return of better times

Is the country still investable?

Rene Buehlmann
clock 23 January 2023 • 4 min read
The Year of the Rabbit starts on 22 January
Asia

Year of the Rabbit: Investors warm towards China but hesitation remains

Chinese New Year

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 23 January 2023 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown launches three 'ready-made' portfolios

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
02

Former Janus Henderson analyst charged by FCA with insider trading

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Liquid alternatives back in the spotlight after year of solid performance

26 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

Capital Group reveals new CEO as part of senior leadership transition

26 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023

25 January 2023 • 6 min read
06

The Big Question: How and where to allocate to fixed income?

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot