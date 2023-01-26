Guinness rebrands Best of China fund

The fund will continue to be managed by Sharukh Malik and Edmund Harriss

The firm said the fund had been renamed "in order to better reflect the fund's focus on stocks across China", investing in companies with exposure to the development and growth of the Greater China region.

It will continue to be managed by Sharukh Malik and Edmund Harriss and maintain the same investment process, philosophy and benchmark, which is the MSCI Golden Dragon index.

The ongoing charges figure will also remain the same at 0.89%.

Malik said: "The new name for our fund describes more clearly the breadth of our investment universe. Over the next twenty years the China story is likely to be shaped by its rising middle class, its move up the value chain and the shift towards renewable energy.

"The country is now emerging from covid and we expect to see a significant recovery in economic activity. In our view, China is trading at very reasonable valuations, especially for the high quality and profitable stocks we target."