Amundi unveils climate-focused Euro corporate bond ETF

The ETF follows a trajectory of a 7% absolute carbon emissions reduction on an annual basis

The Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF tracks the Bloomberg MSCI Euro Corporate Paris Aligned Green Tilted index.

The index provides exposure to Euro-dominated investment grade corporate bonds with ESG exclusions and compliance with EU Paris-Aligned Benchmark requirements.

It follows a trajectory of a 7% absolute carbon emissions reduction on an annual basis and an immediate reduction of 50% of the carbon intensity compared to the investable universe, while also integrating a green bond tilt.

This newly available exposure is the result of an index switch and rebranding on 11 January of the Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF.

The ETF has ongoing charges of 0.14% and over €900m in assets under management.

Arnaud Llinas, head of ETF, indexing and smart beta at Amundi, said: "ETFs are important building blocks to support the climate transition for bond portfolios.

"With this new ETF, we continue to commit to transforming our ETF range to provide investors with a broad range of climate-conscious ETFs, both in equity and fixed income asset classes."