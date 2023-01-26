MSCI partners with Google to build cloud investment data platform

The new data platform aims to help MSCI process its data at scale, through leveraging Google Cloud's artificial intelligence and natural language processing tools.

Built natively on Google Cloud, the platform will also use advanced analytics, such as BigQuery, VertexAI, and Document AI.

Geospatial analytics tools, such as Earth Engine and BigQuery Geospatial, can allow MSCI to help quantify physical and transition climate risk metrics, modelling climate risks for investors by location.

Henry Fernandez, chair and CEO of MSCI, said that as the industry requires an exponential growth in data, firms need to provide new and alternative sources of data to remain competitive.

He added: "This alliance will bolster MSCI's world-class solutions, helping our clients quickly turn data into relevant and actionable insights across asset classes and issues, such as climate risk.

"Google Cloud shares MSCI's quest to advance data measurement and standardization, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to help solve investors' critical challenges."