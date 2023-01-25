Credit Suisse AM appoints head of active ownership

Chow, who takes on the role from 1 April, will be based in London and report to Jeroen Bos, global head of sustainable investing at the firm.

Focusing on Credit Suisse AM's role in voting and engagement, Chow will work with the firm's head of ESG integration Dominik Scheck, along with Nisha Long, who began as head of sustainability research at the firm this month.

Chow joins from HSBC Asset Management, where she worked as the firm's head of stewardship from September 2021.

Before HSBC AM, she held various positions at Schroders, Aon (Hewitt Bacon & Woodrow), Federated Hermes and IHS Markit.

Speaking to Investment Week in December 2021, Chow argued that "the label of ESG has become almost too hot as a topic", adding that she hoped to eventually get rid of the label.

Bos said: "Sustainability is of key importance to our clients and society, so I am very excited by the wealth of experience and talent that is joining our team.

"This will enable us to further accelerate our active ownership efforts under the leadership of Christine, and build up our sustainability research capabilities under the leadership of Nisha, further strengthening the integration of sustainability and environmental, social and governance considerations into the service we deliver to clients."