Britain growth forecast to be downgraded before March impacting Budget - reports

OBR intendeds to reduce these forecasts by between 0.2% and 0.5% because of weakness in the economy and labour market shortages

A report in The Times said the OBR had sent HM Treasury a private submission, in which it said it had overestimated growth prospects and intends to revise its forecasts down.

The latest forecasts were published in November.

Back then, the OBR said the economy would shrink 1.4% in 2023, but would pick up in the following year to growth of 1.3% in 2024 followed by 2.6% and 2.7% growth in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

UK raises questions over EU fund regulation suitability in post-Brexit regime

OBR intends to reduce these forecasts by between 0.2% and 0.5% because of weakness in the economy and labour market shortages, The Times have reported.

The body also warned the recession would be "shallower and shorter".

These change in forecasts, coupled with warnings about a weak recovery, place Chancellor Jeremy Hunt under pressure ahead of the budget in March.

Yesterday (24 January) the Office for National Statistics reported that UK public sector borrowing more than doubled in December 2022 compared to the previous year.

FTSE 100 rally may persist despite mounting economic pressures for the UK

The data revealed that public sector borrowing hit £27.4bn in December 2022, up from the revised £10.7bn in the same month in 2021, and the highest December borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

A spokesperson from HM Treasury commented: "The OBR forecast will be published with the Spring Budget on 15 March.

"We are focused on halving inflation this year, reducing debt and growing the economy - which will create better paid jobs and opportunity for everyone."

A spokesperson from the OBR said: "A first round of the economic forecast that provides the basis for our forecast for the public finances has been sent to the Treasury.

"We will not publish, or comment on any of the numbers in the preparation stages of the forecast as it is not a complete view - the final forecast will be published alongside the budget on 15 March."