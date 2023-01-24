UK business activity sees sharpest drop in two years

S&P Global’s flash UK PMI

The drop was largely attributed to weak service sector performance
UK business activity has seen its sharpest drop since the national lockdown in January 2021, according to a new survey.

The S&P Global's flash UK purchasing managers' index, a survey of activity in manufacturing and services, reported a "sustained downturn" as it fell to 47.8 in January from 49.0 in December.

"Service providers experienced a marked loss of momentum since December, with survey respondents citing higher interest rates and low consumer confidence as key factors that held back business activity," the analysts on the survey said.

UK public sector sees record high borrowing for December

The survey, which collected data between 12-20 January, reported a figure below the neutral threshold of 50.0 for the sixth consecutive month.

This drop was largely attributed to weak service sector performance, as it fell from 49.9 in December to 48.0, while manufacturing production fell considerably to 46.6.

However, optimism continued to pick up for the year ahead, as the outlook for business activity reached its strongest since May 2022 due to lower inflation expectations and hopes of an improving global economy.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone equivalent of the survey reported unexpected growth for the first time in June, as it rose from 49.3 to 50.2 in January.

This was the third consecutive monthly increase from the low reached in October, which was largely attributed to easing fears over energy and the reopening of the Chinese economy.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that the UK's results were a "disappointing start to the year."

He added: "Industrial disputes, staff shortages, export losses, the rising cost of living and higher interest rates all meant the rate of economic decline gathered pace again at the start of the year.

"Jobs also continued to be lost as firms tightened their belts in the face of these headwinds, though many other firms reported being constrained by an ongoing lack of available labour."

Trustpilot