Meet the expert panel sharing their perspectives on Sustainable-Investment.com

Panellists announced for Sustainable Investment
We are delighted to introduce you to the expert panel who are sharing their original perspectives on our sister site; Sustainable-Investment.com

SI hosts a wealth of resources for finance professionals focused on sustainability and ESG, including proprietary research, analysis, and expert perspectives, and will be the hub for exclusive content from the Sustainable Investment Festival (SIF). 

Sustainable Investment tells valuable stories you won't read anywhere else. It furnishes the community with actionable trend analysis through its own proprietary research and data-driven analysis, plus expert opinion from its panel of industry leaders, who are profiled below.

Amanda Sillars, Fund Manager & ESG Director at Jupiter Asset Management recently shared a piece on why agriculture and nutrition could rival energy for investment opportunities - you can read the full article here: https://www.sustainable-investment.com/opinion/4062598/agriculture-nutrition-rival-energy-investment-opportunity

Meanwhile we heard from Brandon Horwitz, senior adviser & non-executive director at the Fund Boards Council on Digesting the details of the SDR with the FCA's Mark Manning: https://www.sustainable-investment.com/analysis/4062219/digesting-fcas-disclosure-requirements 

Registration is also open for this year's Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Sustainable Investment Festival

 

 

 

 

 

The 2023 Sustainable Investment Festival (SIF) will take impactful engagement as a key theme. This will include exploring best practice in how asset managers engage with companies, how advisers engage with clients on sustainable investing and how fund selectors and pension professionals engage with fund managers to drive positive change.

SIF will share valuable insights from companies that go the extra mile, demonstrate excellence, and use innovative solutions to push the boundaries of what sustainable investing can achieve.

As regulatory pressures also build in this area and data becomes more advanced, SIF is the only event of its kind to bring together fund selectors, financial advisers and pension professionals to help them navigate this fast-changing environment and ask the right questions to make better decisions.

As pressure intensifies on the investment industry to ‘walk the talk', SIF will continue to lead the discussion on how delegates can cut through the greenwash and hold the sector to account.

If you are looking to take the next step and go beyond the box-ticking, you need to be at the Sustainable Investment Festival 2023. Join the investment leaders who are pioneering the new era of sustainable investing! https://www.sustainableinvestmentfestival.co.uk/

