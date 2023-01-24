FTSE 100 rally may persist despite mounting economic pressures for the UK

Last week, the FTSE 100 index came close to the record high hit in 2018, mainly boosted by consumer goods and banks.

In 2022, the FTSE 100 index delivered a return of 4.7%, outperforming the more domestically driven FTSE 250 index by 22%, the biggest margin on record, according to FE fundinfo data.

It was not just the domestic indices it bested, but its international peers, surpassing the returns of the FTSE All Share (0.3%), S&P 500 (-19.4%) and the Nasdaq 100 (-33%), over the same time frame.

FTSE 100 nears record high

Much of this was driven by the FTSE 100's overweight to oil and gas and commodities versus the more technology-biased indices, which saw the former benefit from spiking oil prices.

This year has begun in a similar vein for the FTSE blue-chip space.

London-listed equities, and the blue-chip index in particular, have rallied so far this year as a fall in wholesale gas prices, a reopening of the Chinese economy and signs that inflation may have peaked have improved sentiment.

This was despite the UK's outlook for 2023 being far from positive.

At the top of investors' minds were expected weaknesses in the economy and currency, sticky inflationary pressures, and ongoing disputes between the government and unions.

"It is hard to reconcile a UK economy in - or teetering on the edge of - a recession, industry wide strikes, a cost of living crisis and multi decade high mortgage rates against the FTSE 100 being celebrated for reaching all-time highs," said James Penny, CIO at TAM Asset Management.

M&G's head of equities Michael Stiasny noted that given most market commentators have a negative view of the UK as a destination for investment, by far the biggest surprise would be another year of outperformance.

"We would not rule this out," he said.

"The FTSE 100 index could also confound predictions to deliver another strong year of performance, should the mix of higher inflation and interest rates persist. UK valuations came into this year at a significant discount to global markets despite last year's outperformance."

Around 75% of the revenue generated from companies within the FTSE 100 comes from overseas, which makes it far more international than domestic from an earnings perspective, Penny noted.

"A side effect of this is the FTSE 100's performance remains somewhat negatively correlated to the UK's pound because overseas earnings are boosted when converted back into a weaker pound, thus boosting the stock price performance of these international companies," he said.

Meanwhile, Gavin Launder, senior fund manager at LGIM, said he was working on the assumption that the current market rally is short-lived and that earnings downgrades will reverse the current enthusiasm.

However, he noted that the outlook is brighter for the second half of the year, as the country moves beyond earnings downgrades and interest rates peak.

"For the first half, we believe the China re-opening trade should continue to be popular, while last year's defensive winners may come back to life," he said.

"In the second half, we expect the more cyclical parts of the index to fare better, such as capital goods, engineers, construction and travel names."

When it comes to the elements that could lose the FTSE 100 its crown in 2023, TAM's Penny pointed to a China slowdown, global inflation coming back to 2% and a successful negotiation of peace for Ukraine.

"Short of these, while the UK's headlines speak of harder times ahead for households and domestic stocks, one can envisage the forces which are driving the FTSE 100 higher to continue to remain in play for the first half of this year and likely into the end of the year," he said.