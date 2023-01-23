Ocado and Upwork drive 'disappointing' results for Edinburgh Worldwide

The trust's share price discount and premium to NAV ranged between a 20.1% discount and a 5.5% premium throughout the year, ending the period at a 12.7% discount.
Baillie Gifford’s Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust was hit by the rotation from growth to value in 2022, with names such as Ocado and Upwork contributing to its net asset value dropping over 40% in the year to October.

According to the results of the £893m trust its share price by 46% during the period.

In comparison, the S&P Global Small Cap index total return, fell by 6.8%, in sterling terms.

Portfolio turnover was 10.8% compared to 7.1% in 2021, and the ongoing charge fell to 0.63%.

Chair Henry Strutt deemed the results "disappointing," noting that the significant underperformance had to do with markets focusing on the potential negative implications of higher interest rates for growth stocks, leading to a shift into value stocks.

Baillie Gifford revamps Global Stewardship fund

Online grocery retailer Ocado, which lost 63% of market value in 2022, pharmaceutical enzyme developer Codexis and freelancing and recruitment services platform Upwork, were the top laggards of the portfolio. 

"We see undiminished potential for these companies and have been content with how they continue to navigate a challenging environment," wrote the portfolio managers Douglas Brodie, Svetlana Viteva and Luke Ward. 

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's SpaceX, medical devices manufacturer ShockWave Medical and biopharmaceutical company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals contributed to the positive performance. 

Depressed valuations due to the derating of growth companies over the period drove the managers to put capital to work in a number of new and existing names, the managers wrote.

This was in part funded through the use of bank borrowings, with gearing levels standing at 12.3%, up from 2.5% in 2021.

Edinburgh Worldwide also exited 15 positions over the year, most notably Tesla, Seek and iRobot.

The managers wrote that in selling Tesla, they closed out "one of the most successful investments in the portfolio".

"We remain fans of the business and the broader adoption of electric vehicles. Our concerns were related to how much of the growth, market share gains and superior margin potential were reflected in the Tesla share price," they wrote. 

Baillie Gifford US Growth trust doubles down on strategy

"With numerous holdings elsewhere in the portfolio which we felt were earlier in their lifecycle and with greater valuation upside, we sought to recycle capital."

At last year's Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved an increase in the limit of investment in unlisted investments from 15% to 25% of total assets. 

Since then, the portfolio held 14 private companies accounting for 20.1% of total assets at the end of the reported period.

This was up from 10.8% of total assets invested in 12 private companies in 2021.

In the last five years, Edinburgh Worldwide's share price total return is up by 13.5%, according to data by the Association of Investment Companies.

In comparison, the Global Smaller Companies AIC sector has gained 31.1%.

