Schroders bolsters £149bn fixed income team with ex-Aviva credit specialist

Josh Panton (pictured) worked at Aviva Investors for over seven years.

Joining the firm after seven years at Aviva Investors, where he was most recently head of credit investment specialists, Panton will be responsible for supporting Schroders' clients to meet its investment objectives through its credit strategies, based in London.

He will report to head of credit investment directors Jonathan Harris and work with the firm's global credit investment platform, as well as its international distribution network, to deliver its global credit investment strategies.

Harris said that Panton's arrival in the team reflects the firm's commitment to expanding its capability "to offer clients the very best credit investment experience".

"Schroders' global credit platform offers a comprehensive range of high quality investment solutions," he said.

"We are focused on identifying ways to improve accessibility for our clients to the investment opportunities that these products can deliver, and Josh's appointment will enhance our ability to do so."

This follows the appointment of Swa Wu as fixed income investment director at the end of last year, who joined the team after over 13 years at JP Morgan Asset Management's Hong Kong office.