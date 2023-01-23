Schroders bolsters £149bn fixed income team with ex-Aviva credit specialist

Josh Panton joins

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Josh Panton (pictured) worked at Aviva Investors for over seven years.
Image:

Josh Panton (pictured) worked at Aviva Investors for over seven years.

Schroders has hired Josh Panton as credit investment director to support its £149bn fixed income team.

Joining the firm after seven years at Aviva Investors, where he was most recently head of credit investment specialists, Panton will be responsible for supporting Schroders' clients to meet its investment objectives through its credit strategies, based in London.

He will report to head of credit investment directors Jonathan Harris and work with the firm's global credit investment platform, as well as its international distribution network, to deliver its global credit investment strategies. 

Schroders appoints head of sustainability client advisory

Harris said that Panton's arrival in the team reflects the firm's commitment to expanding its capability "to offer clients the very best credit investment experience".

"Schroders' global credit platform offers a comprehensive range of high quality investment solutions," he said. 

"We are focused on identifying ways to improve accessibility for our clients to the investment opportunities that these products can deliver, and Josh's appointment will enhance our ability to do so." 

This follows the appointment of Swa Wu as fixed income investment director at the end of last year, who joined the team after over 13 years at JP Morgan Asset Management's Hong Kong office.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Ocado and Upwork drive 'disappointing' results for Edinburgh Worldwide

Stock Spotlight: Marks & Spencer makeover sparks first signs of success

More on People moves

Stanic joined the firm in 2015 from River & Mercantile Asset Management
People moves

JPMAM's Stanic departs for 'new chapter'

Seven years at the firm

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 January 2023 • 1 min read
Bastin has joined Man GLG from Muzinich, where she spent more than nine years as a portfolio manager and head of Asia credit.
People moves

Man GLG hires portfolio manager for new Asian corporate credit strategy

Christina Bastin joins

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 January 2023 • 1 min read
James Cook joined JPMAM in 2007 as a graduate trainee and was previously a portfolio manager on the Global Financials fund
People moves

James Cook appointed to JP Morgan Global Growth & Income

Rajesh Tanna removed

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 18 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Jupiter merges, closes and overhauls six funds in January

23 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

Baillie Gifford US Growth trust doubles down on strategy

23 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

GAM and Liontrust among four top ten dropouts in FE Crown Ratings rebalance

23 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Year of the Rabbit: Investors warm towards China but hesitation remains

23 January 2023 • 6 min read
05

Nomura AM makes manager hire to launch corporate hybrid bond strategy

23 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Rabbit?

23 January 2023 • 1 min read
24 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2023

Register now
Trustpilot