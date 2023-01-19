JPMAM's Stanic departs for 'new chapter'

Stanic, who ran the Global Growth fund and the Global Unonstrained Equity fund, announced his departure in a post on LinkedIn.

"Following seven successful years at JPMAM building the global product suite and working alongside some excellent colleagues, it is time for a new chapter," he wrote.

"My heartfelt thanks to all those who helped achieve some of those significant milestones. I am very much looking forward to a new challenge in 2023. More to follow when I hang up my gardening gloves!"

Stanic joined the firm in 2015 from River & Mercantile Asset Management, where he was head of global equities, a division he founded in 2009.

Last week (13 January), Investment Week revealed that JPMAM had made a series of portfolio manager changes to its global funds. This included the removal of Stanic from the Global Growth fund, replacing him with Rajesh Tanna, who had also replaced him on the Unconstrained Equity fund.

As a result, Tanna was removed from Global Focus fund and the JP Morgan Global Growth & Income trust. He was replaced by James Cook.