JPMAM's Stanic departs for 'new chapter'

Seven years at the firm

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
Stanic joined the firm in 2015 from River & Mercantile Asset Management
Image:

Stanic joined the firm in 2015 from River & Mercantile Asset Management

Alex Stanic, managing director in JP Morgan Asset Management’s international equity group, has left the firm.

Stanic, who ran the Global Growth fund and the Global Unonstrained Equity fund, announced his departure in a post on LinkedIn.

"Following seven successful years at JPMAM building the global product suite and working alongside some excellent colleagues, it is time for a new chapter," he wrote.

"My heartfelt thanks to all those who helped achieve some of those significant milestones. I am very much looking forward to a new challenge in 2023. More to follow when I hang up my gardening gloves!"

Scottish Mortgage breaches 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

Stanic joined the firm in 2015 from River & Mercantile Asset Management, where he was head of global equities, a division he founded in 2009.

Last week (13 January), Investment Week revealed that JPMAM had made a series of portfolio manager changes to its global funds. This included the removal of Stanic from the Global Growth fund, replacing him with Rajesh Tanna, who had also replaced him on the Unconstrained Equity fund.

As a result, Tanna was removed from Global Focus fund and the JP Morgan Global Growth & Income trust. He was replaced by James Cook.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Smithson board seeks shareholder approval as it eyes more buybacks

Trian Investors 1 announces details of Ferguson distribution

Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage breaches 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Investec downgrades Scottish Mortgage to 'Sell' over potential 'sharp' correction

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Brooks Macdonald COO, CFO and chief risk officer to depart

19 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

Home REIT annual results delayed beyond January extension

19 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Have we finally found a solution to the lack of women in fund management?

19 January 2023 • 4 min read
06

AJ Bell shares drop despite 143% surge in inflows for investments arm

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
24 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2023

Register now
Trustpilot