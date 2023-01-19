Investec downgrades Scottish Mortgage to 'Sell' over potential 'sharp' correction

Baillie Gifford's Scottish Mortgage has struggled in the last year. In the six months after its peak in November 2021, the NAV fell 45%.

Over the last ten-year period, the £13.8bn investment trust returned over 430%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies, but it has struggled in 2022.

Six months after its peak in November 2021, the net asset value fell 45%.

In a research note published today (19 November), analysts Alan Brierley and Ben Newell at Investec, said that this was due to a reversal in highly supportive macro tailwinds, leading to markets beginning to discount the impact of higher inflation on long duration assets.

"Although there has since been a stabilisation, we fear that the next few months may bring the second leg of the sell-off," the analysts said.

"We believe that Scottish Mortgage is vulnerable to a sharp correction in the coming months. For the tactical investor, we believe there will be a much more attractive point of entry."

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

Investec pointed to a stretched balance sheet, with gearing at its highest level for a decade and private investment exposure at full capacity.

The trust's private investment exposure is now 35.9% of its NAV.

"We expect a late-stage venture capital industry valuation reset, and despite Baillie Gifford's proactive and dynamic valuation process, we do not believe this wider industry reset and subsequent impact on broader sentiment is fully discounted," the pair added.

The analysts also believe the macro backdrop will remain challenging for long duration assets, with risks of a higher-for-longer environment.

This backdrop could bring further strong headwinds for Scottish Mortgage's "growth at unreasonable prices" philosophy, it added.

Long-term, analysts wrote they struggle to see how a return to what was "the most supportive" of macro environments for Scottish Mortgage can be engineered.

Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater owns up to 'humbling' 2022

Instead, they believe the Monks investment trust, currently trading at a 10.6% discount, provides a more appropriate differentiated growth approach.

Just last week, Tom Slater, manager of the £13.8bn Scottish Mortgage investment trust, acknowledged that last year was "humbling" after Baillie Gifford lost more than $14bn on its Tesla and Shopify holdings across its funds.

Tesla, which has seen its share price drop by 66.5% in the last year, according to Morningstar data, accounts for 4.9% of the Scottish Mortgage trust and is its third-largest holding.

Baillie Gifford has been contacted for comment.