Smithson board seeks shareholder approval as it eyes more buybacks

6 February meeting

Kathleen Gallagher

Simon Barnard is manager of the Smithson investment trust
Image:

Simon Barnard is manager of the Smithson investment trust

The board of Smithson investment trust has posted a circular to shareholders seeking approval to shift money within the trust which would allow it to fund more share buybacks.

The circular notified shareholders of a general meeting on 6 February, which will include a special resolution to reduce the company's share premium account so it can put more money into distributable reserves, which can be used to fund buybacks.

At the beginning of 2022, the £2.6bn trust moved to a discount, which it has been struggling with since. It is currently sitting on a 7.3% discount, according to Morningstar data.

In response, the board began purchasing its shares in the market. From 29 April 2022 to 16 January 2023, the board purchased 6 million ordinary shares, which cost £77.6m before dealing charges.

Trian Investors 1 announces details of Ferguson distribution

At the end of last year, the company had £200m available in distributable reserves to fund share buybacks.

"The board believes it prudent to create further distributable reserves to ensure that the board can continue to undertake share buybacks when they feel they are appropriate," a stock exchange announcement said.

"The share buybacks which the company has undertaken have been accretive to the company's net asset value per share, and the board of directors of the company believes it important that there should be no technical impediment to their continued use."

A company is only allowed to purchase its own shares out of its distributable reserves or proceeds of a fresh issue of shares. While the company is trading at a discount, it cannot issue new shares.

Home REIT annual results delayed beyond January extension

A share premium account is credited with the money paid for a share when it is more than the cost of the share. The account can only be used as dictated by company bylaws, which often include paying out dividends or offsetting operating losses.

According to Morningstar, the trust's share price is down 21.1% in the last year, while the Global Smaller Companies AIC sector is down 18.8%.

It is run by Simon Barnard and Will Morgan.

