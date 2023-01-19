Home REIT annual results delayed beyond January extension

In a London Stock Exchange announcement published this morning (19 January), the embattled trust said its auditor BDO advised it would not complete its audit by the deadline.

Home REIT was due to publish its audited financial statements for the year to 31 August 2022, but said that at the time it would be delayed, and on 12 December last year, reported the results would be published "no later than 31 January 2023".

But according to today's update, BDO has requested "substantial data sets" across Home REIT's 2,400 assets, and while the management said it "expects to be able to provide this additional information, BDO has advised that it will not be able to conclude its work and internal review process in advance of 31 January".

The delay to January had already resulted in the temporary suspension of Home REIT's shares last year, due to a Financial Conduct Authority requirement for a company to publish its annual report within four months of the end of its financial year, which for Home REIT this was the end of the calendar year 2022.

Home REIT said in the notice its staff had "continued to work tirelessly" with BDO since August "with all parties working over the Christmas break so that this can be accomplished as soon as possible", but the broad scope of the enhanced audit had resulted in delays.

"The company will continue to work with BDO so that it is able to publish the results as soon as is practically possible," Home REIT said.

The troubles for Home REIT began back in December when a wave of short sellers rallied on the trust, fuelled by Viceroy Research's analysis that it business was not stable.

In the same month, its shareholders launched a legal action against the company on the grounds they had been mislead, claims Home REIT has continuously denied.

New partnership

In the same notice today, Home REIT said its investment adviser Alvarium Home REIT Advisors Limited had entered an agreement with a specialist housing property consultancy to "accelerate and further supporter the latter in its monitoring of the embroiled company.

Simpact Group is a consultancy business specialising in the range of social housing Home REIT invests in, with the former focused on London and South West as well regions across England and Wales.

In a London Stock Exchange notice Home REIT advised that the cost of this deal will be solely taken on by Alvarium.

The same adviser recently distanced itself from the investment trust ahead of its listing on the US stock market, selling off the division responsible for running Home REIT.

Simpact have been brought in to consult on three key areas, according to the notice: tenant liaison and monitoring, in addition to rent collection and the recovery of rent arrears, something the trust has had recent issues with tenants withholding rent.

It will also do a detailed review of the company's portfolio and improved disclosure on how the data on its tenants is accumulated; and how to improve on the operations for certain tenants in order to improve Home REIT's underlying performance.

The notice said that following a review if there are assets "not forecast to improve performance" then Simpact would support Alvarium "with the assignment of the relevant leases to a more suitable specialist tenant partner".