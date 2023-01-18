Albion VCTs open over-allotment facility

The move brings the maximum amount the VCT can raise from £7m to £15.5m.

The offers opened for the VCT on 10 October 2022, and will close by 29 September 2023, unless the trust is fully subscribed.

Last year, Albion said that its VCTs had returned an average annual return of 8.4% over the 10 years to 30 June 2022, 9.6% over 5 years and 6.7% over 3 years excluding tax relief.

All six VCTs have an annual dividend target of around 5% of NAV.