Investment performance offsets £630m outflows for Liontrust in Q4

Geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns during the last quarter of 2022 continued to weigh on investor sentiment, leading to net outflows of £632m over the period. Over the nine months to December, this figure rose to £2.8bn.

Despite this, market and investment performance drove the firm's assets under management and advice up by £1.6bn, leading to a 3% increase in AUMA to £32.6bn as at 31 December. As of 16 January, the firm added a further £1.2bn to its assets, standing at £33.8bn.

At £236m, Liontrust's UK retail funds and MPS business experienced the largest amount of outflows, but market performance added £1.1bn to the firm's AuMA. The only funds category that attracted inflows over the period were alternative funds, which brought in £3m.

Over the nine months to December, negative market and investment performance cost Liontrust over £3.3bn in assets, mainly through its UK retail funds and MPS. Alternative funds added £175m in net flows and £19m in positive investment performance.

Chief executive John Ions said: "We are focused on achieving our strategic objective of broadening distribution by channel, geography and fund and engaging with and providing a first-class service for clients.

"Along with delivering strong long-term performance by applying robust investment processes, these are key to ensuring the future growth of the business."

The challenges of the past year have created further opportunities for "financially robust asset managers with strong distribution and brands," he added.