Investment performance offsets £630m outflows for Liontrust in Q4

AUMA up by 3% over the period

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The challenges of the past year have created further opportunities for “financially robust asset managers with strong distribution and brands”, said CEO John Ions (pictured).
Image:

The challenges of the past year have created further opportunities for “financially robust asset managers with strong distribution and brands”, said CEO John Ions (pictured).

Strong investment performance during the last quarter of 2022 drove Liontrust’s assets under management and advice up despite outflows of over £630m.

Geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns during the last quarter of 2022 continued to weigh on investor sentiment, leading to net outflows of £632m over the period. Over the nine months to December, this figure rose to £2.8bn. 

Despite this, market and investment performance drove the firm's assets under management and advice up by £1.6bn, leading to a 3% increase in AUMA to £32.6bn as at 31 December. As of 16 January, the firm added a further £1.2bn to its assets, standing at £33.8bn. 

At £236m, Liontrust's UK retail funds and MPS business experienced the largest amount of outflows, but market performance added £1.1bn to the firm's AuMA. The only funds category that attracted inflows over the period were alternative funds, which brought in £3m.

Liontrust profits grow 9% despite falling AUM

Over the nine months to December, negative market and investment performance cost Liontrust over £3.3bn in assets, mainly through its UK retail funds and MPS. Alternative funds added £175m in net flows and £19m in positive investment performance. 

Chief executive John Ions said: "We are focused on achieving our strategic objective of broadening distribution by channel, geography and fund and engaging with and providing a first-class service for clients.

"Along with delivering strong long-term performance by applying robust investment processes, these are key to ensuring the future growth of the business."

The challenges of the past year have created further opportunities for "financially robust asset managers with strong distribution and brands," he added. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

BlackRock's Larry Fink: Attacks over ESG have become 'personal'

Man GLG hires portfolio manager for new Asian corporate credit strategy

More on Companies

Mercia first invested in Intechnica in 2013 through one of its managed funds
Companies

Mercia exits position in private equity tech firm following sale

Intechnica

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 18 January 2023 • 1 min read
A declining tech sector and a lacklustre iPhone 14 launch has also caused problems for the firm
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Inflation strikes Apple's core as market cap peels back

Market cap drops $1trn in a year

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 16 January 2023 • 5 min read
The decline came despite $114bn in inflows in the last quarter of the year
Companies

BlackRock AUM drops 14% despite strong inflows

Due to poor market performance

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 16 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Nick Train: Fever-Tree was my 'biggest embarrassment' in 2022

18 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

UK inflation drops slightly to 10.5% in December

18 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Rathbones headhunts BNY Mellon's Anne-Marie McConnon for newly created role

18 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

BlackRock's Larry Fink: Attacks over ESG have become 'personal'

18 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Federated Hermes hires ex-Jupiter manager to stewardship team

18 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

Judge refuses merging of Woodford lawsuits

17 January 2023 • 2 min read
24 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2023

Register now
Trustpilot