Mercia exits position in private equity tech firm following sale

The £1.4bn asset manager said today (18 January) that it has sold its 25.5% stake in the firm to US-based Crosslake Technologies, which sold for a total of £14.5m.

It said that the sale had generated an internal rate of return of 27% and a 1.7x multiple on its current holding value.

Mercia first invested in Intechnica in 2013 through one of its managed funds, then subsequently directly invested in the firm from April 2017.

In addition to the direct investment return, Mercia said that three of its third-party funds collectively held a further 27.9%, providing a blended IRR of 32.0%, or 2.6x on investment cost.

The firm said that in the years it has held a stake in Intechnica, it has proactively supported the company, building out its board and initiating a spin-out of a product developed by its founders called Netacea.

Will Clark, Mercia's managing director of regional venture, has left the board of Intechnica but will remain on the board of Netacea.

Mark Payton, CEO of Mercia, said: "Intechnica is a great Manchester-based business that, as with all our direct investments, has been supported by Mercia's regionally managed funds.

"This full-cash exit delivers an excellent result for Mercia and allows Intechnica's founders to focus on the continued growth of Netacea, an increasingly respected global brand in the cyber threat detection market.

"This is another direct investment exit above holding value, which continues to support our valuation methodologies."