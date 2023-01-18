Asset managers write to FTSE companies calling for new group to settle issues - reports

The letter was written by The Investor Forum, which is formed of major asset managers

According to the Financial Times, which saw the letter issued on Tuesday (17 January), contentious topics include executive pay and overboarding.

The letter was written by The Investor Forum, which is formed of major asset managers including: abrdn, Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Fidelity, M&G and Schroders. Collectively, the members represent shareholders with more than £800bn in UK equities.

According to the FT, the letter follows a report from Tulchan Communications published in November last year, in which chairs of FTSE companies said there had been a breakdown in relationships with institutional investors.

The Investor Forum hit back saying companies should take on some responsibility for the deterioration of the relationship as they have not responded fully to stewardship reports and policies from the investors.

The letter also noted the "seismic shift in client scrutiny" of voting decisions.

The group said that more productive discussions could lead to a new group that "over time . . . could perhaps take responsibility for the health of the company/investor dialogue in the same way that the Financial Policy Committee was introduced to take care of the financial system in the aftermath of the financial crisis".

A spokesperson for The Investor Forum said they could not supply the letter, but confirmed the accuracy of the report in the FT.