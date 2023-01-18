James Cook appointed to JP Morgan Global Growth & Income

James Cook joined JPMAM in 2007 as a graduate trainee and was previously a portfolio manager on the Global Financials fund

Tanna had been a co-manager on the trust since 2019, but he will now be focusing on "other portfolio responsibilities" within JP Morgan Asset Management.

Last week (13 January), Investment Week revealed that JPMAM was making a number of changes to its global equity team, including new appointments for Cook and Tanna.

Cook will join Helge Skibeli and Tim Woodhouse on the trust. In a stock exchange announcement, the board said he had "worked closely" with the pair for more than five years.

FE fundinfo co-founder and director departs firm

Cook joined JPMAM in 2007 as a graduate trainee and was previously a portfolio manager on the Global Financials fund and on the asset manager's long-short strategies.

"The board would like to thank Raj for his contribution to the management of the company's portfolio over the last three years, and it looks forward to working with James alongside the other members of the company's investment management team in seeking to deliver strong long-term returns to shareholders," the stock exchange statement said.

The £1.6bn trust is on a 0.3% premium, according to Morningstar data.