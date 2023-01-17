Judge refuses merging of Woodford lawsuits

Eve Maddock-Jones
Neil Woodford, ex-manager of the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund.
Neil Woodford, ex-manager of the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund.

A judge has denied the Group Litigation Order (GLO) request made on behalf of ex-Woodford Equity Income clients in its case against Link Fund Solutions.

The request was made by Leigh Day and Harcus Parker, two British law firms which joined forces back in June, to represent investors in the failed fund. The request was heard in court between 15 and 20 December.  

According to an update from the campaign group ShareSoc, a judge has ruled against granting a GLO, opting for a bespoke case management by the court, as requested by the defendant, LFS. 

ShareSoc said this means there will not be any imminent deadline for registering with a claim.

The claimants represented by Leigh Day and Harcus Parker were ordered to serve any claims issued against LFS by 18 January 2023.

FCA to impose £50m fine on Link Fund Solutions over Woodford failings

The case involves the alleged mismanagement by LFS in relation to Neil Woodford's flagship fund, and claims it failed to ensure the manager held appropriate levels of liquidity..

Investors monies have been locked in ever since as the portfolio has been wound up.

Throughout the case, LFS has denied any wrongdoing.

Today (17 January), Leigh Day formally served proceedings to Link Fund Solutions, which it acknowledged on its website via a statement which stated the firm "will vigorously defend itself against these proceedings".

Leigh Day confirmed to Investment Week that it had filed proceedings against the firm.

In a statement, Leigh Day said the two law firms would continue working together "to seek the best outcome for our clients".

The group added: "The next steps will be for Leigh Day and Harcus Parker to jointly file and serve a Generic Particulars of Claim, setting out the common arguments made on behalf of Leigh Day and Harcus Parker's clients, in February, and then for Link Fund Solutions to file and serve its defence arguments in early May 2023."

Harcus Parker was also contacted for comment.

Complexities around FCA prosecution 

ShareSoc also said the FCA's proposed £50m fine of Link and £306m redress scheme announced in September have added "considerable complexity" for affected investors.

The campaign group said: "It is not clear at this stage whether the FCA scheme will proceed, what criteria might be used for determining investors' eligibility to claim redress under such scheme, or the mechanism for determining loss.

"It is also unclear whether partial compensation under the FCA scheme (which is significantly smaller than the potential private redress claims) will be conditional on claimants accepting any payment as full and final settlement."

Eve Maddock-Jones
