NextEnergy Capital launches solar fund

The company is targeting $1.5bn with a $2bn ceiling for the article 9 fund

The company is targeting $1.5bn with a $2bn ceiling for the article 9 fund, which will be a ten year closed ended Article 9 fund.

Shane Swords, capital managing director and head of investor relations at the company, said the launch follows "significant research into investor interest and the market opportunity".

Deepbridge hires life sciences investment specialist

NPV ESG will aim for mid double-digit returns from the solar PV infrastructure asset class. It will primarily invest in OECD solar assets and "adjacent technologies" such as energy storage.

NPV said that it aims to produce enough clean energy to power the equivalent of up to 746,124 households per year, avoiding an estimated fossil fuel consumption of up to 145.4 million m3 of natural gas per year.

The firm has invested in about 350 utility-scale solar assets since 2008.

Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO and founding partner of NextEnergy Group, said the company is in a "very strong position to attract significant investment into NPV ESG, given the success across its predecessor funds and the additional value we provide through our unique expertise across the entire solar value chain".