Gravis hires ex-Gresham House fund manager as head of energy and infrastructure

In his new role, he will lead the origination and asset management team at Gravis, with particular emphasis on the loans made by GCP Infrastructure Investments, the firm's FTSE 250 investment company, which holds £1.1bn in assets.

Prior to joining Gravis, Simpson was the co-manager of the British Sustainable Infrastructure funds for nearly four years. He also worked at Downing, The Carbon Trust and Bridges Ventures.

The firm said that his background in renewable and sustainable investments will be "of particular value," with about 65% of the company's current investments in renewable energy.

Commenting on his appointment, Simpson said: "Gravis have been ground-breaking in so many areas and I look forward to contributing to the leadership team and working on the next chapter in their story, following their partnership with Orix in 2021."

"There is a huge need for investment to support the transition to a net zero way of life, and Gravis is well placed to deliver those investment opportunities."

Phil Kent, director at Gravis, added: "We are delighted that Ed has chosen to join us, and we look forward to working with such an experienced professional in the sustainable infrastructure sector."