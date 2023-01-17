UK wages rise at fastest rate outside pandemic period

Average pay up 6.4%

Unemployment remained unchanged from the previous month at 3.7%
Wages in the UK grew at their fastest rate in over 20 years in the three months to November, but are still not keeping up with inflation.

Figures published today (17 January) from the Office for National Statistics showed that average pay was 6.4% higher. This is the fastest growth since 2002, excluding the pandemic when wages soared as people returned to work from furlough.

However, it still failed to beat inflation, which was 10.7% in December, meaning average earnings were 2.6% lower than a year earlier in real terms.

This is one of the biggest falls in living standards since records began, according to the ONS.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said the figures "highlight the tricky balancing act the Bank of England continues to face in its monetary policy plans".

The gap between the public and private sector is near a record high, with private sector wage growth at 7.2%, while the public sector saw just a 3.3% increase.

"Labour market conditions remain very tight, and with employment levels still lower than they were pre-pandemic, it is high time the government acted to help address the ongoing issues - particularly as the chance of an official recession remains touch and go," said Carter.

Unemployment remained unchanged from the previous month at 3.7%.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "Even in the face of global economic challenges, the UK labour market remains resilient with a record number of employees on payrolls.

"The single best way to help people's wages go further is to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year. We must not do anything that risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy, which will only prolong the pain for everyone."

