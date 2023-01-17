Andrew Bailey: BoE did not trade Solvency II for the removal of call in powers

Speaking at a Treasury Select Committee alongside several central bank colleagues yesterday (16 January), Bailey was grilled over its latest Financial Stability Report, issued in December 2022.

The committee asked Bailey about various reforms being proposed, including the now dismissed call in powers.

The government backed down on its plans for a controversial power back in November that would have allowed it to intervene in financial regulation at will.

Bailey and other major City figures were openly against the deal, something the governor acknowledged during the questioning. One of the committee members called it a "power grab by the government".

When asked by committee chair Harriett Baldwin about speculation the government dropped its plans after coming to an agreement with the BoE to accept the increased financial risk through Solvency II reforms in the insurance sector, Bailey denied the claims.

"No, they were not connected," Bailey said.

"I can tell you that I made it very clear that this is not a deal here. No... I would never consider doing a never consider doing a trade of that sort. Because it is contrary to our statutory objective."

According to Bailey, the call in powers would have "severely undermined our international credibility, and, frankly, severely undermined the independence of regulation".

Solvency II reforms was a key focus in Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement as the government set out its final reform package for the regulation of insurance companies in the UK.

The governor also denied that the two topics had ever been mentioned in the same conversation, telling the chair: "I cannot remember any, to be honest," adding: "We went through quite a few chancellors during that period, so that is one of the reasons why I may not remember."

Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation at the BoE and CEO of the Prudential Regulation Authority, added: "It was of course possible that both these topics may have come up in meetings I had with the economic secretary," but he reiterated there was "never any linkage between the two".

Bailey was asked if the government had been using the highly protested call in powers as a "threat" to "try and focus" the BoE on the issues it wanted addressing.

"I cannot speak for the government; I do not know what was on their mind at the time," Bailey responded, adding that he thought they had been "fairly consistent" throughout the debates.

Going into the central bank's report, the committee addressed the conclusions that international investors, and in particular their perceptions of the UK macroeconomic policy framework, could have a material impact on UK financial conditions, and how the negative side of this had emerged last year, with signs that foreign investor demand for UK assets weakened in September and early October.

In the report, the BoE said this had since reversed, but in today's hearing, Bailey said a "risk premium" entered the UK's interest rate curve at that time.

"My judgement would be that that is pretty much gotten out, actually," Bailey said, and that the risk on UK assets was back to where it was before the Mini Budget.

When asked if there had been any assessment of foreign investment sentiment towards the UK, the governor said: "I think it is going to take some time to convince everybody that we are sort of back to where we were before.

"I mean not because I doubt the current government; I am not meaning to be negative. It is just obviously there is a something of a hangover effect takes place."

The BoE representatives were also grilled on the UK's current level of inflation, and if it was because of a failure of its policy that inflation had hit double digits, and how that had impacted the international perceptions of the UK.

Colette Bowe, external member of the Financial Policy Committee, said the answer was "no" in regards to the central bank's performance, and added it was a bigger picture including the US Fed and ECB that contributed to the inflation story.

Later on, Bailey argued that the "single biggest single reason that inflation has risen to that level is the war in Ukraine".

He added: "And it is the also the most likely reason that we are going to see a rapid fall in inflation in the year ahead, because we are not seeing energy prices rising further. In fact, they are coming down."