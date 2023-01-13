Ex-abrdn manager takes co-manager role at £630m Baillie Gifford high yield bond fund

Arthur Milson (pictured) worked at abrdn for over 16 years before joining Baillie Gifford.

Milson joined Baillie Gifford in 2022 as an investment manager in the credit team. Prior to joining the firm, he spent 16 years managing high yield funds at abrdn.

The fund aims to produce a combination of income and capital growth by investing in high yield bonds. It adopts an unconstrained, best ideas approach, aiming to outperform the IA Sterling High Yield sector average.

Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater owns up to 'humbling' 2022

In the last three years, the fund is down 6.4%, while its sector has lost 1.1% over the same time period, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Lesley Dunn, head of credit at Baillie Gifford, said: "Arthur joins us at an exciting time for the High Yield market, with the asset class providing close to double-digit yields.

"Arthur is attracted to the focus we place on bond selection in our credit strategies and the opportunities that our long-term approach affords. [...] We are extremely excited to add such an experienced hire to the Baillie Gifford credit team."