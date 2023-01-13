Bank of England wraps up Mini Budget bond-buying programme

In a statement yesterday (12 January), the bank said that it had completed its sales of the £19.3bn of temporary holdings of UK government bonds that had been purchased in Autumn last year.

The purchases were made "to restore orderly market conditions following dysfunction in the UK gilt market," the Bank said, after the market experienced extreme volatility in response to then-Prime Minister Liz Truss' Mini Budget.

Between 28 September and 14 October, the central bank began a temporary operation of quantitative easing, before unwinding the purchases from 29 November.

At the time, the Bank said it would buy up to £65bn in long maturity government bonds and index-linked bonds, but stopped well short of that number after its limited intervention stabilised markets.

"The gilts in this portfolio were made available to interested buyers via reverse enquiry windows," the BoE said. "This approach helped ensure that the unwind was responsive to market demand and did not trigger renewed dysfunction."

The emergency market intervention saw £3.5bn in profits for the central bank, as buyers paid a total of £22.8bn for the bonds.

The £3.5bn profits from the programme stand in stark contrast to the Bank's formal quantitative easing programme, which saw the bank make over £100bn in losses from its £875bn purchase of gilts following the Global Financial Crisis.