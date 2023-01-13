US asset manager Harding Loevner hires from Majedie as it eyes UK expansion

Clarke-Wilson would be the first senior member of the team based outside the US

The firm said this was its "first strategic hire in the UK" and Clarke-Wilson would be the first senior member of the team based outside the US.

He joins from Majedie Asset Management where he had been for six years as director of business development focused on intermediaries in the UK and Ireland. Prior to Majedie he spent ten years on the UK business development team at GAM.

In his role, Clarke-Wilson will expand relationships with intermediaries in the UK and Ireland and help the firm evolve their investment areas.

On its website, Harding Loevner states it has a "quality-growth" investment philosophy with strategies across global, international and emerging market equities.