US asset manager Harding Loevner hires from Majedie as it eyes UK expansion

Richard Clarke-Wilson

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
Clarke-Wilson would be the first senior member of the team based outside the US
Image:

Clarke-Wilson would be the first senior member of the team based outside the US

Harding Loevner, a US asset manager, has hired Richard Clarke-Wilson from Majedie as it looks to expand into the UK intermediary market.

The firm said this was its "first strategic hire in the UK" and Clarke-Wilson would be the first senior member of the team based outside the US.

He joins from Majedie Asset Management where he had been for six years as director of business development focused on intermediaries in the UK and Ireland. Prior to Majedie he spent ten years on the UK business development team at GAM.

LGT Wealth Management hires lead portfolio manager for MPS

In his role, Clarke-Wilson will expand relationships with intermediaries in the UK and Ireland and help the firm evolve their investment areas.

On its website, Harding Loevner states it has a "quality-growth" investment philosophy with strategies across global, international and emerging market equities.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

JPMAM makes series of portfolio manager changes

Nick Train: UK corporations 'handicapped' by their UK stock market listing

More on People moves

Arthur Milson (pictured) worked at abrdn for over 16 years before joining Baillie Gifford.
People moves

Ex-abrdn manager takes co-manager role at £630m Baillie Gifford high yield bond fund

Arthur Milson appointed

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 January 2023 • 1 min read
The changes were posted to a document on the company's website
People moves

JPMAM makes series of portfolio manager changes

Effective 30 December

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 13 January 2023 • 1 min read
Adam Burniston (pictured) joins from Sanlam.
People moves

LGT Wealth Management hires lead portfolio manager for MPS

Adam Burniston joins

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater owns up to 'humbling' 2022

13 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Model portfolios are no longer fit for purpose

13 January 2023 • 4 min read
03

Waverton's Carter: Safe haven credentials will return to fixed income in 2023

13 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

HSBC under fire for $340m loan to energy firm involved in coal mine expansion

12 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Ex-abrdn manager takes co-manager role at £630m Baillie Gifford high yield bond fund

13 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

Bank of England wraps up Mini Budget bond-buying programme

13 January 2023 • 1 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot