Crystal Amber withdraws pressure from Hurricane Energy following sale progress

Activist investment fund Crystal Amber has withdrawn its requisition notice to one of its portfolio companies, Hurricane Energy, after the latter announced progress in its efforts to sell its assets.

At the end of last year (23 December), Crystal Amber sent Hurricane Energy a notice to convene a general meeting to remove six directors and appoint two new ones. The move followed an unsolicited offer made for Hurricane Energy on 2 November 2022, valuing the company at 7.7 pence per share, which the board recommended shareholders reject.

At the time, Crystal Amber said the firm would be best served under new management.

Yesterday (11 January), Hurricane Energy provided a trading update, which included the progress on its formal sale process, which it launched after rejecting the unsolicited bid.

ESG ETFs drive bulk of flows into European ETFs and ETCs in 2022

The company had asked bidders to submit indicative proposals by 7 January and stated in the update that it had received "multiple proposals from credible counterparties".

It added that "there can be no certainty as to the level of any offers" and it would provide further updates "in due course".

Foresight launches £15m share offer for Solar & Technology VCT FWT shares

"It should be noted that all of the proposals received were highly conditional and subject to further due diligence," the statement read. "In addition, each proposal contains a structured element requiring further clarification and assessment by Hurricane and its advisers."

The update was sufficient to the activist fund, which announced today (12 January) that it would pause its requisition and said it would not resubmit before 6 February.

