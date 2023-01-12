AXA IM launches plastic and waste transition fund

UN SDG 12

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Tipping recycling into a storage shed from a refuse collection lorry | Credit: iStock
Image:

Tipping recycling into a storage shed from a refuse collection lorry | Credit: iStock

AXA Investment Managers has launched a fund dedicated to plastic and waste transition to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the responsible consumption and production goal.

The AXA WF ACT Plastic & Waste Transition Equity QI fund invests in companies that are aligned with UN SDG 12, which promotes responsible consumption & production, including methods such as limiting plastic use or maintaining efficient waste management practices.

AXA said that it expects plastic and waste transition to drive long term investment opportunities in segments of the market such as "sustainable packaging" and "plastic recycling".

Managed by the AXA IM Equity QI team, the fund is part of AXA IM's ACT range and invests in large-, mid- and small-cap companies across developed and emerging markets.

Stock selection for the fund is based on a proprietary quantitative process that incorporates both financial and non-financial data, including through the use of natural language processing, that can analyse if firms are actively articulating a plastic or waste approach in their earnings calls.

HSBC loans $360m to coal project despite pledge to halt fossil fuel funding

Jonathan White, head of investment strategy and sustainability in AXA IM Equity QI team, said: "Companies that are reducing waste and supporting a more sustainable approach to their use of plastic play a key role in the effort to mitigate climate change and stem biodiversity loss.

"We expect the next few years to be pivotal in plastics pollution mitigation driven by both government regulation and changing end-consumer preference. These structural trends are likely to drive significant growth in segments of the markets such as sustainable packaging and plastic recycling.

"As such, it is our view that companies that are facilitators or leaders in waste management and plastic-use are not only sustainable investments but could also be an attractive long term investment opportunity."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Deep Dive: Focus on the dividends as recession takes hold

Bank of England wraps up Mini Budget bond-buying programme

More on ESG

Nicola Day of Rathbone Greenbank
ESG

COP27: A tale of two COPs

'Real work on the ground starts now'

Nicola Day
clock 12 January 2023 • 4 min read
A spokesperson for HSBC said that the revolving credit facility, which is a type of loan, was not extended to directly finance RWE's coal mine expansion, but for general corporate purposes.
ESG

HSBC under fire for $340m loan to energy firm involved in coal mine expansion

Despite pledge to halt fossil fuel financing

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 January 2023 • 3 min read
Fed chair Jerome Powell
ESG

Fed chair argues for limited role of bank on climate change

‘Narrow but important responsibilities’

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 11 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater owns up to 'humbling' 2022

13 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Model portfolios are no longer fit for purpose

13 January 2023 • 4 min read
03

UK economy grows unexpectedly in November

13 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nick Train: UK corporations 'handicapped' by their UK stock market listing

13 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

HSBC under fire for $340m loan to energy firm involved in coal mine expansion

12 January 2023 • 3 min read
06

Waverton's Carter: Safe haven credentials will return to fixed income in 2023

13 January 2023 • 3 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot