Newton IM appoints co-heads of £11.9bn real return strategy

Newton Investment Management has appointed Andy Warwick and Aron Pataki as co-heads of its real return investment team following the death of former leader and portfolio manager Suzanne Hutchins in December.

There will be no changes to the investment process of the strategy, which has assets under management totalling £11.9bn as of 30 September 2022. 

Warwick and Pataki will be the co-lead portfolio managers of the Real Return strategy, with Philip Shucksmith and Matt Brown remaining as the co-lead portfolio managers of the Sustainable Real Return fund. 

Both strategies will continue to be managed on a team basis, which consists of global strategist Brendan Mulhern, portfolio managers Lars Middleton, Matt Brown and Philip Shucksmith, senior portfolio analyst Chris King and investment specialist Catherine Doyle. 

Warwick joined Newton in 2018 from BlackRock, where he was a portfolio manager on the multi-asset team managing absolute and relative-return mandates. Pataki has worked at Newton since 2006, having joined from Lacima Group, where he was quantitative analyst.

These changes follow the death of Suzanne Hutchins, former global portfolio manager and team leader of the real return strategy, on 13 December. She had worked with Newton for almost three decades.

