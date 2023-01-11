New infrastructure income trust targets £300m IPO

Ordinary shares are available to investors at 100 pence per ordinary share

AT85 Global Mid-Market Infrastructure Income had postponed the publication of its prospectus because of turmoil in the markets.

However, yesterday (10 January), the trust, which will invest in a portfolio of midmarket infrastructure and assets and businesses relating to infrastructure, launched its placing.

The placing is expected to close at 2:00pm on 23 February. The offer for subscription and intermediaries offer are expected to close at 11:00am on 22 February.

Investment strategy

Run by Astatine Advisors, the trust will invest in assets in the US, Canada, UK and Europe and focus on three key infrastructure areas: transport logistics; utility related; and digital.

The prospectus said there would be a "defensive investment strategy" and the company would invest in assets with "defensive cashflows that are largely uncorrelated across investment themes and structured for exit visibility".

The document added the manager "mitigates the risk of adverse regulatory and government policy through investment in 'adjacent' sectors that capture many of the benefits of such regulated businesses while limiting the regulation and policy risks".

Ahead of its IPO the company has access to assets £92m and a total pipeline of £541m, including the initial assets.

The company is targeting a NAV total return per ordinary share of between 8% to 10% per annum over the medium-term following full investment of the initial proceeds. It intends to pay a quarterly dividend of 4.5 pence per share in the first year, rising to 5 pence per share in the following year and progressively thereafter.

Astatine has invested $13bn since 2005, and over $3bn since 2014. It has generated a cash yield of 8.2% and a gross IRR of 19.7% from mid-market investments.

The manager will receive an annual tiered fee of 1% on the lesser of the NAV and its market capitalisation up to and including £500m. It will receive 0.9% above £500m to £1bn and 0.8% above £1bn.

There will be no performance fee and 15% of the management fee will be paid in shares.