Fed chair argues for limited role of bank on climate change

Jerome Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve, responded to critics' claims that the central bank was overstretching its remit by wading into climate policies in a speech yesterday (10 January).

Speaking in Sweden at the Symposium on Central Bank Independence, Powell said the Fed should "stick to our knitting" and "not wander off to pursue perceived social benefits that are not tightly linked to our statutory goals and authorities".

He said that pursuing goals, "however worthy," without a statutory mandate would "undermine the case of our independence".

Powell also noted that some analysts have begun questioning whether bank supervision of "perceived risks associate with climate change" was in line with the central bank's responsibilities.

"Decisions about policies to directly address climate change should be made by the elected branches of government and thus reflect the public's will as expressed through elections," he said.

However, Powell, went on to say that he sees the Fed as having "narrow, but important, responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks".

"The public reasonably expects supervisors to require that banks understand, and appropriately manage, their material risks, including the financial risks of climate change," he stated.

"Without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals," he continued.

"We are not, and will not be, a ‘climate policymaker.'"

