World Bank cuts 2023 global growth projection to 1.7%

Down from predicted 3% six months ago

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
This will be the third weakest year for global growth in three decades
Image:

This will be the third weakest year for global growth in three decades

The World Bank has cut projections for global growth in 2023 to just 1.7%, down from 3% predicted in January and June last year.

In the first forecast published by a major institution this year, the World Bank predicted 2023 would be the third weakest year for global growth in three decades, beating out only the pandemic and global financial crisis.

Advanced economies are set to grow just 0.5% this year, compared to 2.5% in 2022, while emerging market and developing economies are predicted to grow 3.4%, the same level of growth as last year.

The eurozone is forecast to do particularly badly, experiencing 0% growth throughout the year, compared to an estimated 3.3% expansion in 2022. The World Bank had predicted that the eurozone would grow 1.9% in 2023 in its forecasts last year.

Meanwhile, the US will see just 0.5% growth, while Japan is expected to reach 1% growth throughout the year.

Chinese economic prospects are actually one of the few that are set to improve this year, returning from 2.7% GDP growth in 2022 to 4.3%.

Russia will continue to see falling GDP, dropping 3.3% in 2023 compared to 3.5% last year

The World Bank also released its forecast of commodity prices, which predicts the price of oil will drop from $100 per barrel in 2022 to $88. The institution's overall energy price index is expected to fall from 151.7 to 130.5.

"Any additional adverse shocks could push the global economy into recession," warned the forecast.

"Small states are especially vulnerable to such shocks because of their reliance on external trade and financing, limited diversification, elevated debt, and susceptibility to natural disasters.

"Immediate policy action is needed to bolster growth and investment, including redirecting existing spending, such as agricultural and fuel subsidies."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Tabula launches first Gulf Cooperation Council Government Bond ETF

UK fund flows record second positive month of 2022 in November

More on Global

US would see a 1% drop in GDP in 2023.
Global

Recession looms over markets in 2023

Stuck between inflation and recession

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 21 December 2022 • 4 min read
Slim margins in the legislature also meant that Republicans needed to add just one seat in the Senate and five seats in the House of Representatives to gain control, creating a 'divided government' as Biden continues to hold the presidency.
Global

Midterm election for US Congress remains too close to call

Defied expectations of Republican sweep

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from October?
Global

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from October?

Recapping the top stories

Investment Week
clock 08 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest

11 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

FCA tight-lipped on Woodford progress in Treasury Committee correspondence

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Newton IM appoints co-heads of £11.9bn real return strategy

11 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

Economic secretary commits to even playing field for investment trusts

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Terry Smith defends 'tech' holdings and claims underperformance was 'inevitable'

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
06

New infrastructure income trust targets £300m IPO

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot